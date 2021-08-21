Hiring Now: These roles are open in Escanaba

(ESCANABA, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Escanaba.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Escanaba:

1. Physician MD/DO

🏛️ Theoria Medical

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $325,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who we are Theoria Medical is a comprehensive medical group and technology company dedicated to serving patients across the care continuum with an emphasis on post-acute care and primary care

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Cornell, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Environmental Specialist

🏛️ Atlantic Engineering Group

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG) is a privately held telecommunications engineering and construction company that specializes in FTTH and Smart Grid deployments. Our corporate office is in Buford, GA ...

4. Cleaner $13 PT - Day Shift - Escanaba, MI

🏛️ Vonachen Group

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Vonachen Group is a private, family-owned janitorial service company. Our team is hard-working, responsive and reliable. We believe in delivering quality work, honoring our ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. Ramp Agent ($9.65/Hour + Flight Benefits)

🏛️ Unifi

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Loads, unloads, services, guides, and directs customer aircraft. * Safeguards customers' baggage, air cargo, airmail from weather, loss, theft, damage and/or destruction. * Lifts, loads/unloads ...

7. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

8. Automotive Sales Manager

🏛️ Riverside Auto Group

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift your career into gear by joining Riverside Auto Group! We are a growing dealership and looking for a Sales Manager to join our team! Our store offers incomparable opportunities for employees to ...

9. Telecommunications Construction Laborer

🏛️ CCI Systems, Inc.

📍 Escanaba, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Upper Michigan and Wisconsin (primarily) Why CCI? CCI Systems, Inc. is an Employee Owned Telecommunications Company based in Iron Mountain, MI with 60+ years of industry knowledge and ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Cornell, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...