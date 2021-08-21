Cancel
Watertown, WI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown Daily
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Watertown companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Watertown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYtKi1v00

1. Class A Driver Home Daily

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Ixonia, WI

💰 $1,300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking drivers with at least 3 months of tractor-trailer experience. We offer great driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,238 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Oconomowoc, WI

💰 $3,238 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/22 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Director of Inside Phone Sales

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Brookfield, WI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a GREAT opportunity? Do you have success in building a dynamic inside sales team? If so, READ ON...We want YOU! The Goodwin Recruiting team seeks a Director of Inside Phone Sales who will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Watertown)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Watertown, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Provider Relations Specialist

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Brookfield, WI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $20 - $26 based on experience Shift: M-F 8-5 (Hybrid schedule - 2 or 3 days in office, the rest remote) Summary of the position: The Provider Relations Specialist will be responsible for a broad ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Produce Manager

🏛️ Mayville Piggly Wiggly

📍 Mayville, WI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Produce Manager: Great Starting wages up to $25 an Hour for the right experienced candidate. We also a Full Benefit Package including Major Medical and Dental,Vision,Disability,Life Insurance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Junk Removal Specialist - Up To $22

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Ixonia, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To be one of the H.U.N.K.S., you must be: Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, and Service-oriented. Come and see what all the buzz is about and join our winning team. College Hunks Hauling Junk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. 2nd shift Assembly Technician $20/hr starting pay

🏛️ Dorner Mfg Corp

📍 Hartland, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assembly Technician $1200 Sign on bonus/Starting pay $20/hr 2nd shift M-Thur 2:00 PM - 12:30 AM Dorner Mfg. Corp 975 Cottonwood Avenue Hartland, WI 53029 About Dorner Our people are the driving force ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Watertown, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Watertown, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Watertown Daily

Watertown, WI
ABOUT

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

