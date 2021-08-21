Cancel
Pomerene, AZ

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Pomerene

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 7 days ago

(Pomerene, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pomerene are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYtKh9C00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Stocking Associate $14.65/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ MAUREENS PROFESSIONAL HOUSE CLEANING

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Maureen's Professional House Cleaning, a 40 year old local housekeeping business, is seeking a Part-Time Housekeeper with the potential of the position turning into Full-Time. The initial average ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

