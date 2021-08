Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Pomerene

(Pomerene, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pomerene are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Retail Stocking Associate $14.65/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ MAUREENS PROFESSIONAL HOUSE CLEANING

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Maureen's Professional House Cleaning, a 40 year old local housekeeping business, is seeking a Part-Time Housekeeper with the potential of the position turning into Full-Time. The initial average ...

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...