Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Fort Stockton

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fort Stockton companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Stockton:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $1,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skyline Med Staff Home Health is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Fort Stockton, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative ...

2. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

4. LAUNDRY MGR II, III - Unit Laundry

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applications can be submitted online, or via email to the contact person listed below. POSTED: 07-19-2021 CLOSES: 08-11-2021 - EXTENDED JOB POSTING NO: CL009003LH PAYROLL TITLE: LAUNDRY MGR II, III ...

5. Part Time Pizza Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

6. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1610/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,610 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

7. Vacuum Truck Driver

🏛️ OnSite Driver Services

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum Truck Drivers Come work for a Great Trucking Company that is Employee Focused! IMMEDIATE openings for Vacuum Truck Drivers in the Pecos, TX area. Flexible rotation schedules available with ...

8. CDL-A Team Owner Operator Truck Driver - Up to $1.45 per Mile!

🏛️ John Christner Trucking

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Operator Teams Earn Up To $1.45 per Mile! John Christner Trucking loves Owner Operators! (John was one himself after all). Bringing your own truck, you enjoy all of our great benefits (you're ...

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

10. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time