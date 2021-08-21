Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Stockton, TX

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Fort Stockton

Posted by 
Fort Stockton Times
Fort Stockton Times
 7 days ago

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fort Stockton companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Stockton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtKgGT00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $1,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skyline Med Staff Home Health is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Fort Stockton, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. LAUNDRY MGR II, III - Unit Laundry

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applications can be submitted online, or via email to the contact person listed below. POSTED: 07-19-2021 CLOSES: 08-11-2021 - EXTENDED JOB POSTING NO: CL009003LH PAYROLL TITLE: LAUNDRY MGR II, III ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Pizza Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1610/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,610 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Vacuum Truck Driver

🏛️ OnSite Driver Services

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum Truck Drivers Come work for a Great Trucking Company that is Employee Focused! IMMEDIATE openings for Vacuum Truck Drivers in the Pecos, TX area. Flexible rotation schedules available with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Team Owner Operator Truck Driver - Up to $1.45 per Mile!

🏛️ John Christner Trucking

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Operator Teams Earn Up To $1.45 per Mile! John Christner Trucking loves Owner Operators! (John was one himself after all). Bringing your own truck, you enjoy all of our great benefits (you're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton, TX
19
Followers
134
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Stockton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Stockton, TX
City
Pecos, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Travel Nursing#Truck Drivers#Vivian Health#Chalk#Iii#Registered Nurses#Cdl#Otr#Roehl Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy