Get hired! Job openings in and around Rose

(ROSE, NE) Companies in Rose are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rose:

1. Certified Nurse Assistant - CNA - FT Days

🏛️ Good Samaritan Society

📍 Atkinson, NE

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our not-for-profit organization that has provided nearly 100 years of housing and services to seniors with a commitment to quality care and service in a Christian environment. Create Your Career ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Ainsworth)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ainsworth, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Certified Nurse Assistant

🏛️ All American Healthcare Services

📍 Ainsworth, NE

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

All American Healthcare is seeking a Certified Nurse Assistant to join our team! You will work alongside fellow caregivers to provide high quality patient care. Responsibilities: * Provide patient ...

4. Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)-NE Atkinson

🏛️ One Stop Staffing Solutions

📍 Atkinson, NE

💰 $1,155 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One Stop Staffing Solutions is looking for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to join our team . The CNA will provide nursing care to patients and assist them in daily activities such as bathing ...