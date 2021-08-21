Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Liberty require no experience
(Liberty, NY) These companies are hiring Liberty residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. RN Registered Nurse *$5200 Monthly* No Experience Required!
🏛️ WHITE GLOVE COMMUNITY CARE
📍 Sullivan County, NY
💰 $5,200 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Calling all Registered Nurses for rewarding opportunities New York! We are looking for highly self-motivated RN Registered Nurse professionals who are willing to work one to one with pediatric ...
2. Manufacturing Entry Level
🏛️ Aquinas Consulting
📍 Middletown, NY
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We have 4 immediate openings for Entry Level Manufacturing team members at a growing manufacturer of flavors/fragrances in the Middletown, NY area. Will train any candidate with a HS diploma ...
3. Entry Level Management
🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville
📍 Wawarsing, NY
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...
4. Maintenance
🏛️ HP Properties
📍 Middletown, NY
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Established property management company is seeking a maintenance professional. Candidate must have experience in sheetrock, plumbing, electrical and carpentry skills, a valid license, and tools. Pay ...
5. 1st & 2nd Shift Production & Forklift Operators
🏛️ Pinpoint Personnel
📍 Ferndale, NY
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are looking to fill multiple position on 1st & 2nd Shift. These are entry level positions working on a production line. We will train for these positions. Pay will vary depending on shift and ...
