Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Liberty require no experience

(Liberty, NY) These companies are hiring Liberty residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. RN Registered Nurse *$5200 Monthly* No Experience Required!

🏛️ WHITE GLOVE COMMUNITY CARE

📍 Sullivan County, NY

💰 $5,200 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all Registered Nurses for rewarding opportunities New York! We are looking for highly self-motivated RN Registered Nurse professionals who are willing to work one to one with pediatric ...

2. Manufacturing Entry Level

🏛️ Aquinas Consulting

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have 4 immediate openings for Entry Level Manufacturing team members at a growing manufacturer of flavors/fragrances in the Middletown, NY area. Will train any candidate with a HS diploma ...

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Wawarsing, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

4. Maintenance

🏛️ HP Properties

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Established property management company is seeking a maintenance professional. Candidate must have experience in sheetrock, plumbing, electrical and carpentry skills, a valid license, and tools. Pay ...

5. 1st & 2nd Shift Production & Forklift Operators

🏛️ Pinpoint Personnel

📍 Ferndale, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill multiple position on 1st & 2nd Shift. These are entry level positions working on a production line. We will train for these positions. Pay will vary depending on shift and ...