Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty, NY

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Liberty require no experience

Posted by 
Liberty Dispatch
Liberty Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Liberty, NY) These companies are hiring Liberty residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtKcjZ00

1. RN Registered Nurse *$5200 Monthly* No Experience Required!

🏛️ WHITE GLOVE COMMUNITY CARE

📍 Sullivan County, NY

💰 $5,200 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all Registered Nurses for rewarding opportunities New York! We are looking for highly self-motivated RN Registered Nurse professionals who are willing to work one to one with pediatric ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Manufacturing Entry Level

🏛️ Aquinas Consulting

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have 4 immediate openings for Entry Level Manufacturing team members at a growing manufacturer of flavors/fragrances in the Middletown, NY area. Will train any candidate with a HS diploma ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Wawarsing, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Maintenance

🏛️ HP Properties

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Established property management company is seeking a maintenance professional. Candidate must have experience in sheetrock, plumbing, electrical and carpentry skills, a valid license, and tools. Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. 1st & 2nd Shift Production & Forklift Operators

🏛️ Pinpoint Personnel

📍 Ferndale, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill multiple position on 1st & 2nd Shift. These are entry level positions working on a production line. We will train for these positions. Pay will vary depending on shift and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Liberty Dispatch

Liberty Dispatch

Liberty, NY
40
Followers
234
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Sullivan County, NY
City
Middletown, NY
State
New York State
City
Liberty, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Management#Plumbing#Rn Registered Nurse#Entry Level Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy