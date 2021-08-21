These Wickenburg companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Wickenburg, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wickenburg companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Diesel Mechanic Technician

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Wickenburg, AZ

💰 $86,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carvna is Hiring! We need Entry, Intermediate, and Master Diesel Mechanics. Your main goal is to ensure our fleet of transporters are always available. Questions? Speak to a recruiter: (844) 505-3375 ...

2. Security Officer - Weekends

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Wittmann, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT Job Title: Security Officer Location: Wittmann, AZ Environment: Industrial Pay Rate: $18.00/hr General Job Functions: access control, data entry, monitoring cameras Shift ...

3. Entry-Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life 320

📍 Surprise, AZ

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want a change that gives you flexibility? Are you willing to learn new techniques that will help you succeed? Are you want to join a team that will support you as you build your own nationwide ...

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Sun City West, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Surprise, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Surprise, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. Insurance Producer

🏛️ PAUL PETERSEN-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Surprise, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level hourly sales position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing ...