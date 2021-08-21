Cancel
Maysville, KY

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Maysville

Posted by 
Maysville Dispatch
Maysville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Maysville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Maysville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYtKY9X00

1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE, DREAM CAREER, REMOTE, VOTED #1 BUSINESS IN 2020

🏛️ The Baldini Agency of Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Georgetown, OH

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE -EARN $100K-$300K ANNUALLY (Full Time) CAN WORK FROM HOME! * No experience necessary, we'll teach/mentor you and as long as you're a motivated hard-worker you'll be successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Director of Financial Services

🏛️ California City News

📍 California, KY

💰 $149,485 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Financial Services Annual Salary: $117,123 - $149,485 Application Filing Deadline: Friday, August 20, 2021 PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES The City of Madera is looking for a collaborative ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1700 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Maysville, KY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1700 / Week Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse - TELE - 13 Week Contract ($1410/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $1,410 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Florence, KY

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Foster, KY

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 California, KY

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hebron, KY Hourly pay rate : Up to $20.50, plus $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $74,000/Year - $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Chicago Dedicated

📍 Georgetown, OH

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Regional Driving Position Average $74,000+ in Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Hirschbach Drivers Enjoy: * Weekly Home time * 60 - 85 CPM for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Drivers-Class A CDL-$7000 Sign on Bonus

🏛️ Sallee Horse Vans

📍 Sharpsburg, KY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR Drivers-Class A CDL-Team Driving Annual salary range: $70,000 - $80,000 $7,000 Sign-On bonus $7,000 Referral bonus Call (855) 258-5570 today or apply online below! Sallee Horse Vans - For over ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Amazon Cargo Handler - Erlanger

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 California, KY

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hebron, KY Hourly pay rate: Up to $19.50, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Driver Class A

🏛️ Powerhouse Trucking

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly pay: $1555-$1730 Regional position, home every week! This position is delivering to retail stores. Consistent and steady freight. Only 3 months needed to apply. This position is with one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

