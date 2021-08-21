Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Sonora, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Sonora-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Sonora, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
2. Retail Stocking Associate $16.00/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Sonora, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
3. Outside Sales - Life Insurance
🏛️ Family First Life Prime
📍 Sonora, CA
💰 $125,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...
4. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Sonora, CA
🏛️ tngretail
📍 Sonora, CA
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a Retail Merchandiser. This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail ...
