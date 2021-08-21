Cancel
Grand Rapids, ND

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Bulletin
Grand Rapids Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Grand Rapids companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grand Rapids:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtKUcd00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Lamoure, ND

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Oakes, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Satellite TV Technician - Paid Training

🏛️ DISH

📍 Edgeley, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) - Internal Pool

🏛️ Benedictine

📍 Ellendale, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Additional Information: $25 per hour- must work in 2 locations Overview: The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)-Nursing Assistant Registered (NAR) Float will provide patient/resident care as required ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lamoure)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lamoure, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Lamoure, ND

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Fort Ransom, ND

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Oakes, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Oakes, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now - Average $62,000-$92,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Fleet

📍 Lamoure, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Grand Rapids Bulletin

Grand Rapids Bulletin

Grand Rapids, ND
