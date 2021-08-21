These Pendleton companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Pendleton, OR) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Pendleton are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Pendleton, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

3. Sales Manager

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Pendleton, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

4. Automotive Service Technician

🏛️ Sherrell Chevrolet

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Sherrell Chevrolet has immediate openings for GM Trained Technicians!! Sherrell Chevrolet offers a $2500 signing bonus for applicants with experience and GM factory training. For all ...