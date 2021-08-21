Cancel
Mayfield, KS

Work remotely in Mayfield — these positions are open now

Mayfield News Beat
 7 days ago

(Mayfield, KS) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Field Service Engineer - Conveyor, Packaging, Automated Machinery - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote from home position, be based anywhere with an hour from an airport! ** * $35/hr - $41/hr with plenty of OT, bonus, paid travel, per diem, full benefits (well into six figures ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Haysville, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Haysville, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Wichita, KS

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Front End Manager- Wichita

🏛️ BOB MILLS FURNITURE CO LLC

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Management Job Location KS - Wichita - Wichita, KS Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma Salary Range $35,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $16 per hour and grow up to $26 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Health Insurance Agents in Kansas - Work from Home!

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is immediately hiring residents in the state of Kansas to sell health insurance while working from home! All training and production can be performed remotely from home with computer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CSR in Wichita

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is hiring Customer Service Representatives to work from home. Customer Service Representatives will handle inbound inquiries related to utility account questions, issues, billing and payments ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Telephone Interviewer/Data Collection Specialist

🏛️ Luce Research

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As simple as 1, 2, 3! 1. FILL OUT THE APP 2. INTERVIEW 3. TRAINING CLASS Luce Research, is currently hiring WORK FROM HOME Survey Researchers in your area. Our home base is in Colorado and we have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

