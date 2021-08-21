Ready for a change? These Sidney jobs are accepting applications

(SIDNEY, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sidney.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sidney:

1. CDL A Local Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $130K/Year

🏛️ Badlands Tank Lines LLC

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $108,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL DRIVERS IN ALEXANDER, ND $5,000 Sign On Bonus Our drivers are making $90,000 to $130,000 per year, averaging $108,000, and with rising oil prices and a strong driver ...

2. Outside Sales Representative: Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Homes

🏛️ Precoa

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Sales Benefits: * $45,000 - $75,000 average annual compensation (uncapped earning environment ideal for successful producers) * Annual Sales Incentive Trips * Lead generation ...

3. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Retail Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution ...

4. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

5. Optometrist Position

🏛️ Sidney Eye Care

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the cities or a comfortable place to raise a family, northeastern Montana might be for you. We have an Associate OD opportunity in a successful ...

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Sidney)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Oncology - $1,895 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $1,895 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Oncology for a travel nursing job in Sidney, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Oncology * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

8. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1768 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $1,768 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sidney, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1768 / Week ...

10. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...