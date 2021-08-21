Cancel
Bremond, TX

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Bremond

 7 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bremond.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bremond:


1. Insurance Sales Agent - Bryan, TX

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Wheelock, TX

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

2. Staff Home Health LPN / LVN - Hearne, TX up to $31/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hearne, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Home Health LPN / LVNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Hearne, TX and surrounding areas. Paying up to $31/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Marlin, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Groesbeck, TX

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Groesbeck, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

5. CUSTOMER SERVICE / ORDER PROCESSING (WACO TX AREA)

🏛️ CZ Companies

📍 Riesel, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 SIGNING BONUS AFTER 90 DAYS + ADDITIONAL $1,000 @ 1 YEAR CZ Companies is a privately held company that provides exclusive back-office administrative and operational support for a 30+ year old ...

6. DATA ENTRY / INTERNET RESEARCH (WACO TEXAS AREA)

🏛️ CZ Companies

📍 Riesel, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 SIGNING BONUS AFTER 90 DAYS + ADDITIONAL $1,000 @ 1 YEAR Riesel, Texas based company is growing and looking for 30+ new team members. CZ Companies provides exclusive back office administrative ...

7. Corrections Officer

🏛️ Limestone County Detention Center

📍 Groesbeck, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY: Maintains custody, care, and control of inmates. Monitors inmate activities and enforces security department's policies and procedures. RESPONSIBILITIES: ➢ Supervises inmates in living ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Kosse, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

9. CDL A Company Driver

🏛️ Hawk Transportation

📍 Thornton, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS NOW SEEKING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OUR REGIONAL DEDICATED RUNS | DRIVERS GUARANTEED $1,400 PER WEEK & CAN MAKE MORE! Apply now or call a recruiter today at (855) 657-2371 BENEFITS ...

10. Route Sales Representative

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Chilton, TX

💰 $140 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New Hours to get our drivers home earlier! Starting Wage:$140/day + Commission! Offering a $3,000 Sign on Bonus! Duties and Responsibilities: * You will work independently as part of a great team of ...

