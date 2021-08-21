Cancel
Orogrande, NM

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Orogrande

Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 7 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Orogrande.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Orogrande:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYtKGVh00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Chaparral, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Alamogordo)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Call Center Customer Service Rep

🏛️ DISH

📍 Anthony, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position works onsite in our El Paso Customer Service Call Center: 1285 A JOE BATTLE BLVD, El Paso, TX 79936 DISH is a Fortune 200 company with more than $15 billion in annual revenue that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Correctional RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Chaparral, NM

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a leader in Health Care Staffing, has partnered with a Correctional facility in Chaparral, NM. Supplemental Health Care has a Correctional RN contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Earn $15 - $30/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Anthony, NM

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $30 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Pediatric Physician Adolescent - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Advantage-Performance Group

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Pediatric Physician Adolescent practice is seeking a qualified physician for Alamogordo, NM. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Established Group ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Custodian

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Custodian! We offer an excellent benefit package to eligible employees that includes: *Medical, *Dental

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Closing shift manager - ALAMOGORDO - 88310

🏛️ wendys

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What you'll do The Closing Manager's primary role is running an effective shift from start to finish. Performance Objectives: • Completes all MBS Certifications • Masters opening and flow charts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Orogrande, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight

🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Orogrande, NM
ABOUT

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

