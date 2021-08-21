Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Half Moon Bay require no experience

(Half Moon Bay, CA) These companies are hiring Half Moon Bay residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Millbrae, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $55,000 to $75,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 San Mateo, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

4. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 Moss Beach, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

5. OTL Driver Trainer

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Daly City, CA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 El Granada, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year