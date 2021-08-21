Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Half Moon Bay require no experience

HMB Local Updates
 7 days ago

(Half Moon Bay, CA) These companies are hiring Half Moon Bay residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Millbrae, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $55,000 to $75,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 San Mateo, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

4. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 Moss Beach, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

5. OTL Driver Trainer

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Daly City, CA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 El Granada, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

