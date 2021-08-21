Cancel
Childress, TX

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Childress

Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 7 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Childress.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Childress:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtKADL00

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Quanah, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Production Manager, Memphis, TN

🏛️ Aramark

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: * Ensure that all operators are properly trained to operate the equipment in a safe, efficient manner * Control costs of material, direct/indirect labor and equipment in accordance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Childress, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Childress, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Deputy Sheriff

🏛️ Childress County Sheriff's Office

📍 Childress, TX

💰 $48,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Childress County Sheriff's Office has an opening for Deputy Sheriff. If you want to work for a law enforcement agency in a community that still openly supports, its law enforcement officers then ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Construction Tech-Line Worker : Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004605 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Full Time Certified Nursing Aide - $30+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Childress, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently looking to hire FT/PT CNAs, with any level of experience, who want to make a positive impact on the lives of those we care for. We value quality, personalized care and are looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Team Lead - Licensed Health Insurance Agent - $22/hr

🏛️ Connexion Point

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Connexion Point, an Integrity Marketing Company, is an award-winning, tech-enabled healthcare services company specializing in customized contact center services with offices in Utah, Florida, Texas ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Site Director

🏛️ Connexion Point

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Connexion Point an Integrity Marketing Company is an award-winning, tech-enabled healthcare services company specializing in customized contact center services. We are one of the fastest-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Maverick Transportation

📍 Childress, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only The Best Drive MAROON $5,000 Sign-On Bonus For Drivers With 6+ Months Of Verifiable OTR Experience In The Last 3-5 Years. Maverick Transportation is hiring & ready to help you grow your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

