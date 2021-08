Baker Mayfield made some remarks about Daniel Jones two years ago that came off as rather insulting, but there is apparently no lingering tension between the two quarterbacks. In a lengthy GQ profile that was published in August 2019, Mayfield said he was in disbelief that the New York Giants drafted Jones with the sixth overall pick. Mayfield said the decision “blows my mind,” but he later explained that he did not mean it in a negative way.