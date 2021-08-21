Cancel
Eagar, AZ

Get hired! Job openings in and around Eagar

Posted by 
Eagar Voice
Eagar Voice
 7 days ago

(EAGAR, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Eagar.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eagar:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYtK6lg00

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Eagar)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Eagar, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Eagar, AZ

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Housekeeping

🏛️ Edelweiss Greer LLC

📍 Greer, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Edelweiss Greer resort looking for reliable, friendly housekeepers and front desk personnel. No experience necessary. We will train the right people You can apply in person or respond to this ad to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager

🏛️ Sonic Drive In

📍 Eagar, AZ

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sonic is now hiring a General Manager in Eagar, AZ! Starting salary is $55,000 a year! As a SONIC Drive-In Manager, you are responsible for overseeing and managing the daily operations of the Drive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Maintenance Technician

🏛️ High Country Propane

📍 Eagar, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a full-time job with benefits? Would you like a job that requires physical strength, teamwork, customer service and a commitment to safety? Come join the team at High Country ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Domestic Sales Manager

🏛️ AGM Global Vision LLC

📍 Springerville, AZ

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking to hire a Domestic Sales Manager to join our team! We are a rising leader in the night vision and thermal technology industry, recognized and respected by professionals and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Home Shopping Manager

🏛️ Albert sons

📍 Springerville, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Southwest Division has an opening fora Home Shopping Department Manager at Store2076 located in Springerville, Arizona; this is a non-union position. General Summary: To manage the Safeway.com ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Explosive Technician

🏛️ Blasting Solutions Inc

📍 Concho, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-time position working on explosives crew in power plants. Please DO NOT apply if you do not currently live within 1 hour of Vernon, AZ, unless you are planning on moving back immediately. Duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Luna, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Luna, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Eagar Voice

Eagar Voice

Eagar, AZ
With Eagar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

