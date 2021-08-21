Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Los Altos, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Los Altos-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale CA

🏛️ Lifetime Activities

📍 Sunnyvale, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale Tennis Center Lifetime Activities Inc. is looking for part time customer service representatives for its location at the Sunnyvale Tennis Center

2. Almondmilk Part-Time Sales Associate- Farmers Market

🏛️ Beber Almondmilk

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you in search of a new way to connect with your local community? Do you enjoy high-paced environments and the thrill of making a sale? Then you're in luck, Beber Fresh Almond Milk is hiring a ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Los Altos, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)

🏛️ Check Center

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...

5. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal)

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Sunnyvale, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...