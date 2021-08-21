Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Akron, OH) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Salesforce Administrator - Remote - $120k+

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Industry leading company looking to bring on a Salesforce Administrator to take over our Salesforce ...

2. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

4. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

8. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

9. Customer Service Agent

🏛️ Williams Sonoma

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. Seasonal Full-Time Customer Service Agents Work from Home! Job Description: Why you and why us? Who are our Customer Service Agents ? They are people who truly care about ...

10. Experienced B2B Appointment Setter/Telemarketer

🏛️ Terraboost Media

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Terraboost Media is looking for an experienced Appointment Setter with B2B or advertising sales experience to work remotely. Must live in one of the following states: CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN ...