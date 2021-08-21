These Baltimore companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Baltimore, MD) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Baltimore companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers - Home Daily - 3K Sign On
🏛️ SBS Transportation / Superior Brokerage Services
📍 Baltimore, MD
💰 $24 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers Call (866) 526-8052 or Apply Online Below SBS Transportation in Baltimore has immediate openings for CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers for local routes hauling 53 ft ...
2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,500 Sign On Bonus!
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 Rosedale, MD
💰 $100 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Aberdeen, MD Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Training is provided, no ...
3. Class B Local Roll Off Truck Driver
🏛️ Apple Valley Waste
📍 Baltimore, MD
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CDL-B ROLL OFF TRUCK DRIVERS -- SIGN ON BONUS! Experienced roll off truck drivers with Class A or B license needed to join Apple Valley Waste, the area's leading trash removal ...
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Baltimore, MD
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
