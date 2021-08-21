These Baltimore companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Baltimore, MD) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Baltimore companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers - Home Daily - 3K Sign On

🏛️ SBS Transportation / Superior Brokerage Services

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers Call (866) 526-8052 or Apply Online Below SBS Transportation in Baltimore has immediate openings for CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers for local routes hauling 53 ft ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,500 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Rosedale, MD

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Aberdeen, MD Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Training is provided, no ...

3. Class B Local Roll Off Truck Driver

🏛️ Apple Valley Waste

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CDL-B ROLL OFF TRUCK DRIVERS -- SIGN ON BONUS! Experienced roll off truck drivers with Class A or B license needed to join Apple Valley Waste, the area's leading trash removal ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...