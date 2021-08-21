Cancel
Lewistown, MT

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lewistown

Posted by 
Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 7 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lewistown companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lewistown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtJzkp00

1. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

2. Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer Cellular Plus

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Retail Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time or Part time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding ...

3. Bookkeeper

🏛️ Montana State Job Bank

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small Wonder Child Care is a daycare and preschool program that offers a nurturing, supportive, and structured environment and curriculum that encourages the growth and development of young children ...

4. IT Administrator

🏛️ Century Companies, Inc.

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CENTURY COMPANIES, INC., A HIGHLY REPUTABLE HEAVY CIVIL, CONCRETE AND ASPHALT PAVING CONTRACTOR, BASED IN LEWISTOWN, MONTANA, IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITION: IT ADMINISTRATOR ...

5. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

6. CNA Acute Care Days- $30.57 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under supervision of professional nurse's performs direct patient care. Provides safe, efficient and caring services that focus on priority health needs of the individual resident. Is involved in ...

7. MT - Medical Technologist/Clinical Lab Scientist - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under limited supervision, is responsible for performing all activities pertaining to laboratory analysis for the purpose of screening, diagnosis, and treatment of patients. Performs various duties ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2218 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lewistown, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lewistown)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

10. John Deere Ag Equipment Sales Representative

🏛️ Frontline Ag Solutions

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Department: Sales Reports to: Store Manager or Sales Manager Supervises: None Purpose: Sells new and used John Deere agricultural and turf equipment to new and existing customers. Responsibilities

Comments / 0

Lewistown, MT
