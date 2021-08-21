Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

 7 days ago

(Syracuse, NY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Syracuse are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Entry Level, Customer Service & Sales Openings - No experience needed

🏛️ Smart Systems

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals for Entry Level, Customer Service & Sales Openings - No Experience Needed to join our team! Both Full Time & Part Time openings available. You will be responsible for ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Retail Sales-Samsung Electronics

🏛️ 2020 Companies

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview:Become a Part-Time Retail Sales Associate* for Samsung Electronics America (SEA)!We are 2020 Companies, an outsourced sales and marketing company. Our clients are the most well-known brands ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

