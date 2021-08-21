Cancel
Gila Bend, AZ

A job on your schedule? These Gila Bend positions offer flexible hours

Gila Bend News Beat
 7 days ago

(Gila Bend, AZ) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Gila Bend-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA - $28.74+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Gila Bend, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Gila Bend, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. In-Warehouse Hiring Event: Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

In-Warehouse Hiring Event: Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on Wednesday, August 11 from 11AM - 3PM at Costco in Avondale, AZ for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

