Brookhaven, MS

No experience necessary — Brookhaven companies hiring now

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
 7 days ago

(Brookhaven, MS) These companies are hiring Brookhaven residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Monticello, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Merchandiser McComb

🏛️ Brown Group

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationBBG McComb - McComb, MSPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolJob ShiftDayJob CategoryGroceryDescriptionMerchandisers needed for large format stores (grocery ...

3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

4. Entry Level Outside Field Technician

🏛️ Byers Engineering - Gulf Region

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job title: Entry Level Outside Field Technician Reports to: Project Manager Byers Engineering Company has an immediate opportunity for Entry Level Outside Plant Field Technicians in McComb, MS or the ...

Brookhaven News Beat

ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Tyson Foods#Ms#Tyson Otr Drivers#Cdl#Otr
