No experience necessary — Brookhaven companies hiring now

(Brookhaven, MS) These companies are hiring Brookhaven residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Monticello, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Merchandiser McComb

🏛️ Brown Group

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationBBG McComb - McComb, MSPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolJob ShiftDayJob CategoryGroceryDescriptionMerchandisers needed for large format stores (grocery ...

3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

4. Entry Level Outside Field Technician

🏛️ Byers Engineering - Gulf Region

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job title: Entry Level Outside Field Technician Reports to: Project Manager Byers Engineering Company has an immediate opportunity for Entry Level Outside Plant Field Technicians in McComb, MS or the ...