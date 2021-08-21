No experience necessary — Brookhaven companies hiring now
(Brookhaven, MS) These companies are hiring Brookhaven residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15
📍 Monticello, MS
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
2. Merchandiser McComb
🏛️ Brown Group
📍 Mccomb, MS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationBBG McComb - McComb, MSPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolJob ShiftDayJob CategoryGroceryDescriptionMerchandisers needed for large format stores (grocery ...
3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Brookhaven, MS
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
4. Entry Level Outside Field Technician
🏛️ Byers Engineering - Gulf Region
📍 Mccomb, MS
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job title: Entry Level Outside Field Technician Reports to: Project Manager Byers Engineering Company has an immediate opportunity for Entry Level Outside Plant Field Technicians in McComb, MS or the ...
