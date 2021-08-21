Cancel
Laurel, NE

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Laurel

Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 7 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Laurel.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Laurel:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Hadar, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Registered Nurse - Cath Lab - 13 Week Contract ($3340/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $3,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience performing cardiac catheterizations, angioplasties and valvuloplasties for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art ...

3. Auto Sales Associate

🏛️ Auto Express Of Norfolk

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Auto Sales Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will gauge sales opportunities and provide extensive customer service to all clients. Responsibilities: * Educate ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Wakefield)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wakefield, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Food Service Director - K-12 School

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Contract Food Service company managing 60 K-12 School Food Service Programs in 5 states. This position will oversee 8 schools Responsibilities: Responsible for food service and catering for a fast ...

6. Program Assistant I

🏛️ South Dakota State University

📍 Vermillion, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posting Details Logo Institution Board of Regents Working Title Program Assistant I Posting Number CSA01110P Department BOR-Enrollment Serv & Financial Aid Physical Location of Position (City ...

7. Fraud Prevention Specialist - $16/Hour + Incentive, Onsite Training Required (Wayne, NE) & Wo...

🏛️ First National Bank of Omaha

📍 Wayne, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At FNBO, our employees are the heart of our story--and we're committed to their success! Please see below the details of this career opportunity and how it fits into our organization's success. Why ...

8. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Wisner, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

