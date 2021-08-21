Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Jasper

(JASPER, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jasper.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jasper:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2698.24 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $2,698 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jasper, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/29/2021 Duration: 12 ...

3. Apprentice Electrician

🏛️ Lead Industrial - DFW

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a leading national skilled trade organization, we have the resources to help you maximize the skills you've developed and to contribute positively to your trade. LEAD offers great benefits such as ...

4. Utility Workers

🏛️ Advanced Staffing

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

STARTS MONDAY -- Utility Workers needed for three (3), permanent, full time positions at a large industrial company in Jasper. We are seeking candidates with an exceptional work ethic and a minimum ...

5. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

6. Plant Laborer

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unemployment Benefits Ended? Need work fast? We got you!!! We are looking to hire General Laborers in Jasper, Tx for a 1 month project! What will you be doing everyday? * Employee will be responsible ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,698 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $2,698 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Jasper, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline: RN * ...

8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

10. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Buna, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...