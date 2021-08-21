These Rolla companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Rolla, MO) Looking to get your foot in the door in Rolla? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Rolla, MO
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Rolla, MO
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Rolla, MO
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Sales Manager Trainee
🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance
📍 Rolla, MO
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Earn what you're worth, make a difference in people's lives, and have a great time while you do it! Our sales teams have been built with individuals from various backgrounds, many of whom did not ...
5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Rolla, MO
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
6. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Wesco, MO
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...
