Boise, ID

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Boise

Boise Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BOISE, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Boise.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Boise:


1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Garden City, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Outside Sales Agent - F&I $200,000/year

🏛️ C Berman Associates

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Agents C Berman Associates is expanding and looking for individuals that will be responsible for acquisition, development, performance and management of automotive accounts. A high ...

3. Rehabilitation Travel Nurse RN - $3384 per week in ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $3,384 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. Senior Python Engineer (Payments, Finance)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Python Engineer (Payments, Finance) If you are a Senior Python Engineer (Payments, Finance) with experience, please read on! We're a global leader in telehealth with a rapid growth trajectory

5. Retirement Community Managers

🏛️ Resort Lifestyle Communities

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Lifestyle Communities is seeking a dynamic couple to lead and manage one of our independent living retirement communities located various states across the nation. This role is strategically ...

6. Bi-lingual Insurance Agent/Bi-lingual Insurance Agent in training

🏛️ GEICO Treasure Valley

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Treasure Valley GEICO Office is seeking a bi-lingual individual (Spanish/English) who is either already licensed or is unlicensed and interested in exploring a career in the insurance industry ...

7. Insurance Sales Agent - Ocala, FL

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $53,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based â€" We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second ...

8. Entry Level Real Estate Sales Agent

🏛️ We Know Boise

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $44,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jumpstart your career as a successful real estate agent. A Junior Agent will be an individual who is highly sociable, draws energy from working with people, and is optimistic and outgoing. They have ...

9. Assistant Property Manager 1,000 SIGN ON BONUS - Manufactured Housing

🏛️ Investment Property Group

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***SIGN ON BONUS OF $1000*** IPG- Investment Property Group is seeking a full-time Assistant Property Manager to join the team at our mobile home community, Rustic Acres in Boise, ID! The schedule is ...

10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity Call (877) 759-4254 or Apply Online Below Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why ...

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

