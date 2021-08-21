Hiring now! Jobs in Jackson with an immediate start

(Jackson, MS) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Jackson companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

2. CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast!

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast! Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver trainers. With our ...

3. Customer Service

🏛️ Paramount

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for Customer Service representatives who have STRONG Microsoft Excel skills! This is a remote work opportunity! Responsibilities: * Outbound calls to medical offices/facilities ...

4. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Clinton, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

5. Customer Service Representative (Fully Remote)

🏛️ ResultsCX

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Now! Paid Training, Competitive Compensation, Medical/Dental/Vision Coverage, 401(K), and Endless Career Growth Opportunities! Interview Today! Immediate Start Dates Available! Work in the ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

7. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

8. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

10. Utility Worker

🏛️ Transdevna

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Hiring Immediatley! Cleans, fuels, and checks fluid levels of diesel buses under direct supervision. Why Work with Us? - Competitive Wages beginning at $12.92 per/hour - Comprehensive ...