Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadville, PA

These Meadville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Meadville News Beat
Meadville News Beat
 7 days ago

(Meadville, PA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Meadville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYtJNeZ00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. HR Assistant

🏛️ M-Ploy Temporaries, Inc.

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a Temporary Human Resource Assistant Assignment - Term: 3-6 Months Pay $12.00 Answering phones - Filing - Data Entry - Confidentiality Various duties as directed by HR Staff. Days - M-F - 8 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. MFG Machine Operator

🏛️ Rehrig Pacific

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the Rehrig Family and learn on the job! No special skills required! Teamwork, willingness to learn, and good attendance are all you need for success! * Pay Starts at $13.00/hr for entry level ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales and Marketing Associate

🏛️ Marketing & Sales Firm

📍 Edinboro, PA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Synaptic is looking to fill open entry-level roles within our firm due to a recent expansion. We find candidates who are sports-minded, have to experience in hospitality or communications thrive in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Meadville News Beat

Meadville News Beat

Meadville, PA
84
Followers
173
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Meadville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Meadville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Insurance Agent#Mfg Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 1

Community Policy