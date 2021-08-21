These Meadville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Meadville, PA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Meadville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. HR Assistant

🏛️ M-Ploy Temporaries, Inc.

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a Temporary Human Resource Assistant Assignment - Term: 3-6 Months Pay $12.00 Answering phones - Filing - Data Entry - Confidentiality Various duties as directed by HR Staff. Days - M-F - 8 ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. MFG Machine Operator

🏛️ Rehrig Pacific

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the Rehrig Family and learn on the job! No special skills required! Teamwork, willingness to learn, and good attendance are all you need for success! * Pay Starts at $13.00/hr for entry level ...

5. Sales and Marketing Associate

🏛️ Marketing & Sales Firm

📍 Edinboro, PA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Synaptic is looking to fill open entry-level roles within our firm due to a recent expansion. We find candidates who are sports-minded, have to experience in hospitality or communications thrive in ...