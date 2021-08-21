These Meadville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Meadville, PA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Meadville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Meadville, PA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. HR Assistant
🏛️ M-Ploy Temporaries, Inc.
📍 Meadville, PA
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This is a Temporary Human Resource Assistant Assignment - Term: 3-6 Months Pay $12.00 Answering phones - Filing - Data Entry - Confidentiality Various duties as directed by HR Staff. Days - M-F - 8 ...
3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Meadville, PA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
4. MFG Machine Operator
🏛️ Rehrig Pacific
📍 Erie, PA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join the Rehrig Family and learn on the job! No special skills required! Teamwork, willingness to learn, and good attendance are all you need for success! * Pay Starts at $13.00/hr for entry level ...
5. Sales and Marketing Associate
🏛️ Marketing & Sales Firm
📍 Edinboro, PA
💰 $1,200 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Synaptic is looking to fill open entry-level roles within our firm due to a recent expansion. We find candidates who are sports-minded, have to experience in hospitality or communications thrive in ...
