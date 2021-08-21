No experience necessary — Claremont companies hiring now

(Claremont, NH) Looking to get your foot in the door in Claremont? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Machine Operator

🏛️ Vicor Corporation

📍 Charlestown, NH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vicor Modular Solutions for Your Power System Charlestown, NH Location Now Hiring!! Machine Operators 1st And 2nd Shift Available No Experience necessary $17.00/HR + Shift differential as applicable ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Woodstock, VT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Hanover, NH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. LPN's Wanted - ASAP

🏛️ National Coalition Of Healthcare Recruiters

📍 Claremont, NH

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(Only QUALIFIED Healthcare Professionals accepted) LPN/LVN - Rising Stars - New Grad Program ~ Multiple locations Star Nursing is now offering a new grad programs to: LPN|LVN|RNs Calling all new ...

5. Entry-Level Bindery Assistant - $15/hr to $18/hr

🏛️ Sheridan Group Inc. company

📍 Hanover, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

STATEMENT OF PURPOSE: This position is responsible for all aspects of mail handling as well as filling in as a handworker when needed. Pull mail sacks (hang, pull and pile mail sacks). Adhere to ...

6. Member Service Representative/Teller - Lebanon

🏛️ SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

📍 Lebanon, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location US-Lebanon - Lebanon, NH Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma/Equivalent Salary Range $15.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Banking FOR ...

7. General Laborer-Retail Field Merchandiser

🏛️ Precision Store Works

📍 Springfield, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

4 Night and 5 Night option a week, no Saturdays, entry level position starts at $17.50-18 per hour. We are actively seeking Full time or temp/summer staff Merchandisers and Fixture Installers