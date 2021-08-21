Start tomorrow? Monahans companies hiring immediately

(Monahans, TX) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Monahans companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3280/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $3,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

3. Vacuum Truck Driver

🏛️ OnSite Driver Services

📍 Monahans, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum Truck Drivers Come work for a Great Trucking Company that is Employee Focused! IMMEDIATE openings for Vacuum Truck Drivers in the Pecos, TX area. Flexible rotation schedules available with ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 West Odessa, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Travel Youth Care Worker - ORR

🏛️ MVM

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring locally for this position. The starting pay is $19.96/hour. The position is 100% travel and candidates must be able to start immediately! Please, watch this video to learn more: We're ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

9. Residential Alarm Installation Technician

🏛️ Safe Streets USA

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"We exist to enhance the quality of life of people everywhere through protecting what they value most." In staying true to our SAFESTREETS' Mission Statement, we have immediate openings for Smart ...

10. Staff Attorney - Odessa

🏛️ Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Odessa, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest ...