Monahans, TX

Start tomorrow? Monahans companies hiring immediately

Monahans News Beat
 7 days ago

(Monahans, TX) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Monahans companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtJEi200

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3280/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $3,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Vacuum Truck Driver

🏛️ OnSite Driver Services

📍 Monahans, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum Truck Drivers Come work for a Great Trucking Company that is Employee Focused! IMMEDIATE openings for Vacuum Truck Drivers in the Pecos, TX area. Flexible rotation schedules available with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 West Odessa, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Youth Care Worker - ORR

🏛️ MVM

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring locally for this position. The starting pay is $19.96/hour. The position is 100% travel and candidates must be able to start immediately! Please, watch this video to learn more: We're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Residential Alarm Installation Technician

🏛️ Safe Streets USA

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"We exist to enhance the quality of life of people everywhere through protecting what they value most." In staying true to our SAFESTREETS' Mission Statement, we have immediate openings for Smart ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Staff Attorney - Odessa

🏛️ Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Odessa, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

