No experience necessary — Bismarck companies hiring now

(Bismarck, ND) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Bismarck companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Porter

🏛️ Culvers Restaurant

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING UP TO $17.00/HR depending on Availability and Experience Join our FAMILY OWNED business and come grow your career with us! Got Heart? Got Hustle? Get Hired today! No experience required

4. Plasma Center Operations Manager Trainee

🏛️ Biomat USA, Inc.

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $67,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to join an international team working to improve the future of healthcare? Do you want to improve the lives of millions of people? Grifols is a global healthcare company which, since its ...

5. Part Time School Bus Driver - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!

🏛️ Harlow's School Bus Service

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EOE STATEMENT: We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin ...