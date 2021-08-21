Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

DJ Dale is ‘finally healthy’ and ready to explode for Alabama this season

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Roach enters his second year coaching Alabama’s defensive line, and there is a lot of excitement about this group. The Crimson Tide is rotating seven to nine players on its front, and it expects to play freshmen too. Nick Saban has been encouraged by the depth up front, and veteran players see no drop-off in production. Coach Roach has been stressing the importance of technique and explosion in preseason camp. LaBryan Ray, a redshirt senior, is trying to work his way back from groin surgery. He has endured injuries throughout his career, but the team is ‘hopeful’ that he’ll play versus Miami in week one.

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Crimson Tide#Coachingmsmith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.

Some 58 years after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the first March on Washington, his son, Martin Luther King III, and other activists and advocates will participate in the March on for Voting Rights in the nation's capital on Saturday. The subsequent rally in D.C. and other cities across the U.S. will call on the federal government to protect and expand voting rights.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy