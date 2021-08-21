DJ Dale is ‘finally healthy’ and ready to explode for Alabama this season

Freddie Roach enters his second year coaching Alabama’s defensive line, and there is a lot of excitement about this group. The Crimson Tide is rotating seven to nine players on its front, and it expects to play freshmen too. Nick Saban has been encouraged by the depth up front, and veteran players see no drop-off in production. Coach Roach has been stressing the importance of technique and explosion in preseason camp. LaBryan Ray, a redshirt senior, is trying to work his way back from groin surgery. He has endured injuries throughout his career, but the team is ‘hopeful’ that he’ll play versus Miami in week one.