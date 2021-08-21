Job alert: These Farmington jobs are accepting applications

(FARMINGTON, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Farmington companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Farmington:

1. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $4,621/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $4,621 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

2. Associate Dentist

🏛️ KIdsKare P C

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Dentistry opening in Farmington, New Mexico. This and other dentist jobs brought to you by DentistJobCafe.com Looking for the right Dental Associate to join our team. We need a dentist ...

3. Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $4,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care We are hiring qualified a Registered Nurse (RN) for anInterimCenter Nurse Executive (CNE)for an opportunity inBloomfield, NM.The position ...

4. Class A Run 21 & Home 7 100% No Touch-$2100-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

5. 3 Attorneys Needed!

🏛️ NM District Attorneys Association

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Eleventh District Attorneys Office Division I is NOW URGENTLY HIRING FOR 3 PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS! Purpose : This position provides for the prosecution of criminal and non-criminal cases

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kirtland)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kirtland, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. General Manager Fast Food Restaurant Operations

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $44,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Quick Service/Fast Food General Manager in the Navajo Nation! General Manager Qualifications: * 1 to 2 years management experience - fast food, quick service, or fast-casual ...

8. Full-time Pediatrician Locums Need - Shiprock, NM - $125/hr

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $125 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in New Mexico. The ideal candidate will be a Pediatricianphysicianwho is licensed in ANY ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,423 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $3,423 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Farmington, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. Travel Nurse - RN - Cardiac SD - Cardiac Step Down Unit - $3014.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $3,014 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Cardiac Step Down Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Farmington, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...