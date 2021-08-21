Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Tomah, WI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Tomah-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Tomah, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. EatStreet Delivery Driver - Set Your Own Schedule - Earn $17+ per hour

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Tunnel City, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up peoples hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Tomah, WI

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

4. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part-Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Tomah, WI

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part-Time - SAL021637 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or ...

5. Part Time Merchandiser - 89777BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Tomah, WI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for ...