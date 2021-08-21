Cancel
Americus, GA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Americus

Americus Updates
 7 days ago

(Americus, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Americus-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYtIsgN00

1. Regional Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Cobb, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position \n Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. \n Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Handyman Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Handyman

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Delivery Service Driver - Albany 8884

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Dominos ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part-Time Classroom Observer

🏛️ Headway Workforce Solutions

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Headway Workforce Solutions, on behalf of our client, is seeking Part-Time Classroom Observers to work on observing and evaluating the U.S. Department of Education sponsored study called the 21st ...

Click Here to Apply Now

