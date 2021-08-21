Cancel
Steele, ND

Ready for a change? These Steele jobs are accepting applications

Steele News Alert
 7 days ago

(STEELE, ND) Companies in Steele are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Steele:


1. CDS Senior Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Moffit, ND

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Senior Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

2. Ranch hand

🏛️ Kleven Feedyard

📍 Medina, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a ranch hand for a 300 head cow calf operation as well we have a 2,000 head feedlot for starting cattle. Applicant would be mainly dealing with cattle, experience calving cows is desired

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Sterling, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Cretex

📍 Menoken, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are recruiting a full-time Maintenance Technician for the Menoken, ND concrete plant.Starting wage is $25 plus per hour depending upon experience. We offer a $1000 hiring bonus! Must be able to ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Steele)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Steele, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Steele News Alert

ABOUT

With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

