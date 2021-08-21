Cancel
Marion, KY

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marion require no experience

Posted by 
Marion News Flash
 7 days ago

(Marion, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Marion companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtIp2C00

1. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Princeton, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Sullivan, KY

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

3. Truck Driver - Direct Job Placement

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Marion, KY

💰 $79,706 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Up to Weekly $1,533*Up to Annual $79,706* Have little to no experience but still want to drive Dedicated? This is the solution for you! Dedicated Dollar General position with great pay based in ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Princeton, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Marion, KY
ABOUT

With Marion News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Truck Drivers#Cdl#Western Express Princeton
