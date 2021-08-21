Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marion require no experience
(Marion, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Marion companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Princeton, KY
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year
🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN
📍 Sullivan, KY
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...
3. Truck Driver - Direct Job Placement
🏛️ C.R. England
📍 Marion, KY
💰 $79,706 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
*Up to Weekly $1,533*Up to Annual $79,706* Have little to no experience but still want to drive Dedicated? This is the solution for you! Dedicated Dollar General position with great pay based in ...
4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Princeton, KY
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
