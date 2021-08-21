Job alert: These Broken Bow jobs are accepting applications

(BROKEN BOW, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Broken Bow companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Broken Bow:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,808 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Idabel, OK

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Idabel, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (De Queen)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 De Queen, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant Part Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Idabel, OK

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant Part Time - SAL022192 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or ...

4. Restaurant General Manager - Thriving Pizza Franchise!

🏛️ The Restaurant Zone

📍 Idabel, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a qualified Restaurant General Manager for a thriving pizza franchise near Idabel! This person possesses natural leadership qualities with the desire to recruiter and train new team ...

5. Tech - Valliant House

🏛️ Valliant House, LLC

📍 Valliant, OK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Valliant House is a Female Residential Drug/Alcohol facility located in Valliant, OK. Currently, we are expanding and have 3 Tech positions open for various shifts. The responsibilities include ...

6. Entertainment Center Staff The District Idabel

🏛️ Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

📍 Idabel, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Pay Rate: $12.55 Hourly, Part Time Shift: 4pm-12am Wednesday & Thursday, 6pm-2am Friday & Saturday Job Purpose or Objective(s): The District Entertainment Staff provides Guests with ...

7. Property Verification Inspector

🏛️ Direct Connect Field Services

📍 Broken Bow, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Inspector- NO EXP REQUIRED. The purpose of the field inspections is for mortgage companies to verify that a property is occupied and being well maintained, or if it is vacant to report any ...

8. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Idabel, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Idabel, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child Welfare does. Our Child Welfare ...

9. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Wright City, OK

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

10. Experienced Cleaner

🏛️ Rustic Luxe Cabins

📍 Broken Bow, OK

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced cabin cleaners needed. We pay above industry average, cleaning supplies provided and signing bonus to experienced cleaner. Room for head cleaner position. Must be available to work ...