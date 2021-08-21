Cancel
Altus, OK

Job alert: These jobs are open in Altus

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 7 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Altus companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Altus:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYtImdF00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Quanah, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Food Processing Workers

🏛️ Onin

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Requirements We are looking forfood processingproduction workers who are responsible, and dependable with a positive and upbeat personality and the ability to work at a fast pace. We'd like a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Stocking Associate $12.75/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Social Services Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $37,687 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Altus, Oklahoma. Travel is Occasional-- Must possess a valid driver's license and must maintain required car insurance. Social Services Specialist I/II Annual Salary

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Construction Superintendent

🏛️ Sheffield Construction

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $35 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a framing superintendent that is capable of running big jobs from the ground up. The particular job we are seeking someone for is in Altus Ok. It is two separate dormitories that are two ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

