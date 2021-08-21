Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Morgan City companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morgan City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtIlkW00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Franklin, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $2,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Morgan City, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Morgan City)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Stylist / Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - LA607

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in the newly developed Shoppes at Emerald Corner (near the new Chick-fil-A) is looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Software Training Specialist

🏛️ South Central Planning & Development Commission

📍 Gray, LA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

South Central Planning & Development Commission is accepting resumes for Software Training Specialists. The Training Specialist's main duty is to teach/train various users how to use our agency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Waitr is looking for Delivery Driver Waitr

🏛️ Waitr

📍 Franklin, LA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Waitr - Waitr Delivery Driver - Waitr Need cash quick? Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with Waitr! Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Love talking to people? Have some free time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Thibodaux, LA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

