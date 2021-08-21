Job alert: These Nashville jobs are accepting applications

(NASHVILLE, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Nashville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nashville:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,001 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $3,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Nashville, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Internet Installation Tech

🏛️ G&G Sysyems, Inc.

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Internet Installation Tech to join our team! Satellite internet installation experience or HughesNet certified preferred, but not required. Will train! Responsibilities

5. Intermediate Accountant - Day shift (18643)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring an Intermediate Accountant with 2 years of recent experience ! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital located in Nashville, AR

6. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

7. Certified Surgical Tech | CST | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

8. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2810/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $2,810 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

9. Nurse Practitioner - Clinical Solutions - PRN

🏛️ Matrix Medical Network

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Matrix has a range of clinical support services, which incorporate a mix of onsite and remote offerings, High-quality COVID-19 testing, and comprehensive follow-up services including tracing ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...