These Fort Plain companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Fort Plain, NY) Looking to get your foot in the door in Fort Plain? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Herkimer, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

2. Entry Level Assembler $14/hr

🏛️ Staffworks CNY

📍 Little Falls, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production/Assembler Starting pay: $14.00/hour Hours: 7am - 3:30pm Monday - Friday / Overtime hours: 6am - 4pm with occasional Saturday Staffworks is seeking a reliable production worker to join ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Amsterdam, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Cobleskill, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

6. Production Worker

🏛️ Bergeron Companies

📍 Dolgeville, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an entry level position. Company will train candidates to operate machines, transfer raw materials and completed products as part of a continuous flow manufacturing process. Requirements

7. Entry Level Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Amsterdam, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you don't like feeling stuck at a desk all day, consider working at a warehouse! Stay active as you pick and pack orders, use scanners to receive new shipments, and transport product within the ...