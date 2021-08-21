Job alert: These jobs are open in Warren

(WARREN, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Warren.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Warren:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Remodeling Specialist

🏛️ Ellis & Brawner remodeling

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remodelers perform remodel work of all types on commercial and residential property, including painting, installing plumbing fixtures, and general carpentry tasks. Businesses in the construction and ...

3. Apprentice Electrician

🏛️ Lead Industrial - DFW

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a leading national skilled trade organization, we have the resources to help you maximize the skills you've developed and to contribute positively to your trade. LEAD offers great benefits such as ...

4. Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Cri...

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Criminal Justice - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Are you ready to make a difference in a ...

5. Beverage Server

🏛️ Tribal Economic Development Authority DBA Naskila Entertainment

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greets players on the Gaming floor, takes orders, delivers complimentary beverages while creating an exceptional personalized experience. REQUIRED: * High School Diploma/GED or combination of ...

6. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

7. Registered Nurse (RN) - Home Health - $31-35 per hour

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Warren, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AccentCare is seeking a Registered Nurse (RN) Home Health for a nursing job in Warren, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration

8. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Silsbee, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

9. Housekeeping Attendant

🏛️ Tribal Economic Development Authority DBA Naskila Entertainment

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the direction of the Housekeeping Supervisor, the Housekeeping Attendant is responsible for keeping the Gaming Facility and other Naskila buildings in clean and orderly condition. Performs ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...