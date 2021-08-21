Georgia’s former secretary of state to lead Georgia College
Former Georgia Secretary of State Cathy Cox has been named to lead a liberal arts university in central Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents named Cox on Thursday to be the next president of Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. The school had nearly 7,000 students last fall. Its current president, Steve Dorman, announced earlier this year he’s resigning in September. Cox’s tenure begins Oct. 1.www.star-telegram.com
