Pratt, KS

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Pratt

Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 7 days ago

(PRATT, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Pratt.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pratt:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYtIdgi00

1. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 Cunningham, KS

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Pratt)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Official Court Reporter - 30th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0067735 Position/Salary and Benefits: Official Court Reporter, Grade 35, $23.70 hourly Kansas Judicial Branch Benefits State Employment Center - Benefits (ks.gov) Job Duties: Work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Electrician

🏛️ Pratt Energy

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Position: Maintenance Electrician Position Summary: The Maintenance Electrician ensures the integrity and reliability of the plant's electrical and automation systems. The Maintenance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Labor Manufacturing

🏛️ Apprentice Personnel - Wichita

📍 Kingman, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apprentice Personnel is seeking Manufacturing Laborers for a growing manufacturing company in Kingman! These positions are entry-level , but experienced manufacturing laborers are welcome to apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Senior Electronic Technician

🏛️ Strategic Workforce Development Inc.

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want great pay for a good company? Our partner is hiring talented engineering talent!! Work for the railroad and have a reliable ongoing job. Job Description * Senior Electronic Technicians are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Cunningham, KS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next mile with the Nations #1 car retailer! Hogan removes the stress of guessing your weekly pay by offering HOURLY PAY ! $7,500 Sign on Bonus for Experienced Car Haulers APPLY FOR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City

📍 Kingman, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Pratt Voice

Pratt Voice

Pratt, KS
19
Followers
240
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

