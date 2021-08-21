Cancel
Mitchell, OR

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mitchell

Mitchell Journal
 7 days ago

(MITCHELL, OR) Companies in Mitchell are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mitchell:


1. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - All Trucks 2018 or Newer

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

2. Drive Regional or OTR? Now Hiring Company Drivers.

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

3. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - Top Earners Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

4. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - 2,300-2,600 Miles per Week

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

5. Now Hiring OTR & Regional CDL-A Company Drivers

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

6. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - Top Drivers Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Related
